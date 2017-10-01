Nebraska softball splits scrimmages at Colorado State

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lincoln, Neb. --- The Huskers split a pair of games against Colorado State on Saturday, coming from behind to win the first 6-3 and dropping the second 6-1.



The Husker pitchers pitched a combined 10 scoreless innings, including six in the first game. Sydney McLeod didn't give up a run in the first game and Olivia Ferrell only gave up one run in the second game.



Offensively, Nebraska had 11 hits on the day. Alyvia Simmons had three hits on the day, while Madi Unzicker had two.

Game 1

The pitchers dominated in the first game as neither team allowed a run until the fourth inning, when the Huskers gave up five hits, including a three-run homer. The Rams had a 3-0 lead heading into the fifth inning.



The Huskers bounced back in the top of the fifth. Nebraska capitalized off a Colorado State fielding error and scored one run. Simmons singled and then advanced to second on the error. She made it third on a 4-6-3 double play and Madi Unzicker brought her home after singling to left center field.



In the bottom of the sixth inning, Colorado State looked to extend their lead, loading the bases with just one out, but Nebraska had different plans. The Husker defense stepped up, getting out of the inning without giving up a run.



NU began its comeback effort in the top of the seventh inning. The Huskers started off with four straight hits from Rylie Unzicker, Barrow, Simmons and Edwards and went up 4-3. Kaylan Jablonski grounded out, but moved Edwards to third base. With Edwards on third and one out, Madi Unzicker singled to bring home Edwards and extend Nebraska's lead. Two batters later, Austen Urness singled to bring in another run and give NU a 6-3 lead.



Jablonski pitched four innings, which included three scoreless innings. She gave up three runs on six hits. McLeod got the win, pitching three innings and giving up no hits and no runs.

Game 2

The Rams scored first in the bottom of the first inning after a single and a double, giving them a 1-0 lead.

The Huskers responded in the top of the third. Lexey Kneib singled up the middle to put a runner on base. With Bree Boruff pinch running, Gina Metzler doubled to move her to third. Bri Cassidy bunted to bring her home and tie the game 1-1.



In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rams loaded the bases, looking to take the lead again. With two outs, Amber Nelson singled to center field, bringing two runs across the plate. The next batter tripled to right field, bringing an additional two runs across the plate. Another single gave the Rams five runs in the inning and a 6-1 lead.



Olivia Ferrell pitched four innings and gave up just one run on four hits. Regan Mergele pitched two innings and allowed five hits and five runs.



The Big Red Fall Classic continues tomorrow with three games. UNO will take on Colorado State at 10 a.m. Nebraska will then play a double header against UNO beginning at 12:30 p.m. Admission to all fall games is free.