Lincoln gas station robbed at gun point

Lincoln Police are on the look out for a man that robbed a Kwik Shop on 56th and Holdrege around 3:20 Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect robbed a clerk at gun point, and then got away with some cash.

He then fled the scene oon foot.

He's described as a light-skinned black male with freckles.

LPD says he is around 6"0 tall and has a skinny-build.

He was wearing a grey hoody and black bandana over his face at the time of the robbery.

No arrests have been made in the case.