LSW-grad Wilkinson joins Creighton 1,000-kill club

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

QUEENS, N.Y. -- Marysa Wilkinson became the 13th player in school history to reach 1,000 career kills as No. 14 Creighton completed a weekend sweep with a 3-0 win at St. John's on Saturday.



Scores of the match in favor of CU were 25-15, 25-20, 25-19.



Not even a fire alarm with CU three points from victory could slow down the Bluejays, who have now won 28 straight BIG EAST matches.



"I thought we played consistent overall throughout the match," said Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth. "We didn't give up runs, we blocked and hit really well, and were tough to defend. I still think we can get better defensively but we showed some progress there."



Six different Bluejays had multiple kills in the first set, led by four each by Wilkinson and Jaali Winters. CU hit .500 in the frame, with Lydia Dimke dishing 13 assists and Wilkinson contributing a hand in four of CU's five blocks. St. John's scored the first point of the match before CU uncorked a 6-0 run and never trailed again.



Creighton (11-4, 4-0 BIG EAST) never trailed in the second set, racing to a 6-0 lead that moved to 10-2, with the Red Storm using both timeouts to no avail. St. John's (9-10, 1-3 BIG EAST) hit just .107 in the second set as Creighton hit .250 with 14 more kills.



The third set was the closest of the afternoon before Creighton ultimately prevailed. The Bluejays trailed 13-12 before a 7-1 flurry moved the advantage to 19-14, and CU would cruise home from there for a second straight sweep. Only some fire alarms with the Bluejays leading 22-17 slowed down the eventual sweep by 16 minutes. Wilkinson got her milestone kill on the first point back, a set from fellow senior Dimke. Taryn Kloth had nine of her team-high 16 kills in the final set, adding three digs.



Booth addressed the fire alarm situation after the match. "The timing of when it happened was fortunate. Had it been in the middle of a neck-and-neck match, it would have been more difficult. Both teams handled it in stride and went outside and talked to each other. Thankfully there wasn't a real fire, that's the number one thing, and I think everyone handled it in good humor. I was glad we came out and took care of things after that."



Kloth tied her season-best with 16 kills, hitting .469 on 32 swings. She also served CU's lone ace of the afternoon. Winters approached a double-double with nine kills and eight digs, while Wilkinson recorded six kills and tied her career-best with eight blocks. Dimke had 37 assists, seven kills, six blocks and five digs on .583 hitting. Creighton finished with 52 kills, 40 digs and 10 blocks on .383 hitting.



"I think the fun thing with Marysa is that she's improved every single year," said Booth. "It's neat to see players truly make progress. The numbers she's hitting this year are crazy, and that's against a double-block most of the time because teams are really respecting her. She's such a team player and selfless player who would do anything for the team to be successful. She's a kid you wish you had in your program another four years."



St. John's was paced by nine kills from Julia Cast. The Red Storm's potent front line was limited to just 2.5 blocks and the Johnnies also tallied 31 kills, one ace and 34 digs on .147 hitting.



Creighton returns to action on Thursday at 7 pm when it visits BIG EAST co-leader Marquette.