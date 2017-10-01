Huskers soccer ties Michigan 1-1

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Ann Arbor, Mich. – The Nebraska soccer team (7-3-2, 1-1-2 Big Ten) finished its weekend trip with a 1-1 tie against Michigan at U-M Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers struck first in the 31st minute when sophomore Elyse Huber scored off an assist from Sami Reinhard. The goal marked Huber’s second of the weekend, and team-leading sixth of the season. Reinhard recorded her second assist this season.

Michigan scored the equalizer in the 50th minute when Taylor Timko found the back of the net for the Wolverines. NU had several opportunities in the second half, outshooting Michigan by a 13-3 margin in the second frame after a 7-5 advantage before halftime. In all, the Huskers outshot the Wolverines 25-9, marking NU’s season high in shots. Nebraska had seven shots on goal compared to Michigan’s two.

Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned one save in 110 minutes of action.

The Huskers return home to host Maryland and Rutgers next weekend. NU faces the Terrapins on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. (CT), and battles the Scarlet Knights on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. (CT).