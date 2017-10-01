Retrial delayed for Mississippi man charge in Nebraska man's death

Lincoln Police are on the look out for a man that robbed a Quick Shop on 56th and Holdrege around 3:20 Sunday morning. Police say the suspect robbed a clerk at gun point, and then got away with some cash. He then fled the scene oon foot. He's described as a light-skinned black male with freckles. LPD says he is around 6"0 tall and has a skinny-build. He was wearing a grey hoody and black bandana over his face at the time of the robbery. No arrests have been made in the case.More >>
Over the last 24 hours, there have been at least 15 inmates suspected of using K2 (synthetic cannabinoid).More >>
Demonstrators say not enough is being done to improve conditions in state corrections facilities.More >>
The retrial of a Mississippi man charged with the 2012 killing of a Nebraska traveler has been delayed.More >>
To coincide with the return of school and the beginning of football season, the Lincoln Police Department's Northwest Team is conducting an underage drinking/party project.More >>
The Metro Fugitive Task Force is asking for help from the public to locate Joel Watermeier, 49, who is wanted on 3 felony warrants.More >>
