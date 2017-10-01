Retrial delayed for Mississippi man charge in Nebraska man's dea - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Retrial delayed for Mississippi man charge in Nebraska man's death

The retrial of a Mississippi man charged with the 2012 killing of a Nebraska traveler has been delayed.

Raymond resident Tom Schlender was traveling through Mississippi to pick up his grandson in Florida in May 2012 when he was shot four times by James Willie.

Schlender, 74, died at the scene. He was retired, but had worked for LES for 35 years.

James Willie was convicted in 2014 of murder for shooting, but the Mississippi Supreme Court reversed the case in December and ordered a new trial, saying the judge erred when responding to a jury question.

The Panola County Circuit Clerk's office says Circuit Judge James McClure III postponed the new trial, which was set to begin Monday. The judge hasn't yet signed an order setting a new trial date.

Willie is serving life in prison after being convicted separately for the 2012 shooting death of a casino worker along a highway in Tunica County.

