Huskers sweep Rams and Mavericks on final day of weekend scrimmages

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lincoln, Neb. --- On the final day of the Big Red Fall Classic, Nebraska won both of its games, defeating Colorado State 7-5 in the first game and UNO 4-0 in the second game.

Gina Metzler, Bree Boruff and Tristen Edwards each recorded three hits on the day, helping the Huskers earn 18 hits as a team. The Husker pitchers allowed just five runs throughout the two games. With the wins, the Huskers move to 5-1 this fall.

Game 1

The Huskers scored right away in the bottom of the first inning. Alyvia Simmons doubled to left field. Tristen Edwards moved her to third and was safe at first after a Colorado State fielding error. Simmons scored on the error, giving the Huskers a 1-0 lead.

Colorado State responded by scoring five runs in the top of the third inning. The Rams loaded the bases but Nebraska preserved its lead for a bit after getting the force out at home. McLeod walked the next two batters, giving Colorado State a 2-1 lead. Kaylan Jablonski came in to pitch for McLeod. She gave up two singles, which scored three runs. The Huskers got out of the inning after the next batter got out on 6-4-3 double play.

NU trailed 5-1 heading into the bottom of the third, but didn't give up. Simmons was walked and on the next pitch Tristen Edwards smacked one to left center field, cutting the Rams' lead to two.

The Huskers continued to cut into Colorado State's lead in the bottom of the fourth inning and eventually regained the lead. Bri Cassidy was walked, putting a runner on base. Boruff, pinch running for Cassidy, stole second. Metzler singled to left field to move Boruff to third. Back-to-back-to-back singles from Rylie Unzicker, Laura Barrow and Simmons scored three runs, giving the Huskers a 6-5 lead heading into the fifth.

NU extended its lead in the bottom of the sixth. Metzler led off the inning with a double. Metzler attempted to steal third and would have been out, but an error on the third baseman allowed her to advance. A few batters later, Edwards singled, bringing her home and giving the Huskers a 7-5 lead.

Jablonski got the win, pitching 4.2 innings, giving up just four hits and no runs. McLeod pitched 2.1 innings and gave up five runs on three hits.

Game 2

Once again, the Huskers got things rolling right away, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Lead off hitter Metzler singled down the middle and Boruff followed with another single. Simmons was walked, loading the bases with no outs for Edwards. Edwards singled to right field to score two runs and put a runner on third. A few batters later, Madi Unzicker flew out to center field, but scored the runner on third.

UNO threatened in the top of the fourth. An error put a runner on first and a walk put runners on first and second with one out. The runner on second advanced to third on a passed ball, but the Husker defense came up strong. The next batter popped it up to Barrow at second base and Lexey Kneib made a diving catch in foul territory to end the inning.

NU built its lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring one run. Bree Boruff doubled down the left field line. Simmons moved her over to third, but was out on the play. Tristen Edwards made it to first on an error by the shortstop and scored Boruff. Austen Urness singled to left field to put runners on first and second with one out. Later in the inning, the Huskers loaded the bases with two outs after Ally Riley was walked, but Colorado State got out of the inning after the next batter flew out to center field. The Huskers led 4-0 the rest of the game.

Regan Mergele got the win, pitching four innings and gave up no runs and two hits. Olivia Ferrell earned the save, going three innings and only allowing one hit.