Huskers in 3rd after opening round of Chip N-Club

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lincoln – The Husker women’s golf team sits one shot out of second place after the first day of the Chip-N Club Invitational at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club Sunday evening.

The weather was the story on Sunday, as the start was delayed 90 minutes by inclement weather, and high winds throughout the 6,251-yard course made conditions challenging on the 54-player field.

The Huskers, who had two of the top seven rounds of the day, are in third place with a score of 306, one shot behind UC Irvine’s mark of 305. North Dakota State is in fourth place with a score of 314 while South Dakota rounded out the top five on the opening day with a 316.

“Wind is probably the toughest condition we play in and it was gusting 35-to-40 miles per hour today,” Nebraska Coach Robin Krapfl said. “We fought really well. The conditions weren’t great. We didn’t hit the ball as solid as we’ve hit it all week, but they battled out there and didn’t let it get away. They played some smart golf and showed a lot of grit today.”

Led by a sparkling 2-under par round of 70 by Victora Chandra, Kansas leads after day one, as the Jayhawks carded a team score of 294 to build an 11-shot lead. KU was bolstered by three of the top six scores on day one, including a 73 by Yitsen Chou and a 75 from Sera Tadokoro.

Only two golfers in the 54-player field shot par or better Sunday, as South Dakota’s Abby Dufrane carded a 1-under-par 71 to take possession of second place after the first day.

Sophomore Annie Sritragul and senior Audrey Judd paced the Big Red, as Sritragul is in fifth place after posting a round of 75, while Judd fired a 76 on Sunday and is tied for seventh after round one after recording birdies on both 16 and 17.

“Audrey got off to a rough start (with three straight bogeys to open the round), but birdied two of her last three holes to bring it back,” Krapfl said. “That should give her some momentum heading into Monday’s round.”

The second of three rounds will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, and live stats will be available on Golfstat.