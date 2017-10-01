Public forum Tuesday to discuss South Beltway project

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 3, regarding the proposed Lincoln South Beltway project in

Lancaster County.

The hearing, held at the Sesostris Shrine Center, 1050 Saltillo Road (northwest of intersection at Saltillo Road and US-77), will include an open house from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., a panel presentation at 6:00 p.m., followed by a public forum from 6:20 to 7:30 p.m.

Media availability will be from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. Because of anticipated crowds, overflow parking will be available.



NDOT has prepared a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) to evaluate the potential effects of the project.

The public hearing will present information regarding the DEA analysis and provide the public with the formal opportunity to comment on the project.

The DEA is available on NDOT’s website at http://dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway and comments will be collected through October 7, 2017.