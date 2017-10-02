Nationwide outage prevents customers to make and receive calls

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Many Verizon customers throughout the U.S. can't receive or make phone calls this morning. Verizon customer service representatives say they have a nationwide outage.They are hoping to have it fixed within an hour, but in case of emergencies. You'll still be about to make 911 calls.

Customer service employees for Verizon wireless say if you switch to roaming under your phone settings it'll might help you with making a call.