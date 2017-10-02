Nationwide outage prevents customers to make and receive calls

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Authorities are investigating reports of an active shooter situation near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, police said Monday. Officials at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas told ABC News that it had at least 20 victims with gunshot wounds right now, with the number expected to grow. The hospital did not provide information on the victims' conditions. "Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip," the d...More >>
Lincoln Police are on the look out for a man that robbed a Quick Shop on 56th and Holdrege around 3:20 Sunday morning. Police say the suspect robbed a clerk at gun point, and then got away with some cash. He then fled the scene oon foot. He's described as a light-skinned black male with freckles. LPD says he is around 6"0 tall and has a skinny-build. He was wearing a grey hoody and black bandana over his face at the time of the robbery. No arrests have been made in the case.More >>
Over the last 24 hours, there have been at least 15 inmates suspected of using K2 (synthetic cannabinoid).More >>
The retrial of a Mississippi man charged with the 2012 killing of a Nebraska traveler has been delayed.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 3, regarding the proposed Lincoln South Beltway project in Lancaster County.More >>
Hundreds of bicyclists crowded outside The Hub Café Sunday morning.More >>
If Linus had to pick the most sincere pumpkin patch to wait for the Great Pumpkin, we believe he'd choose Roca Berry Farm. Every October, thousands of fun-seekers journey to the pumpkin patch, to pick their own pumpkins, go on hay rack rides, experience the thrill of a haunted house and explore the surrounding haunted woods. You can register for a chance to win four admission passes.More >>
The Metro Fugitive Task Force is asking for help from the public to locate Joel Watermeier, 49, who is wanted on 3 felony warrants.More >>
