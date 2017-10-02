Breaking News: Las Vegas Sheriff confirms over 50 people killed and more than 200 injured in Las Vegas Music Festival

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Update: When gunfire broke out on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday night, Michelle Leonard was in a booth near the main entrance of a concert that was taking place across the street from the Mandalay Bay Casino.

"It sounded like a thousand shots," Leonard, a vendor, told ABC News in a tearful phone interview on Monday. The shooting just “kept going nonstop.”

Leonard said "mass confusion" unfolded as people tried to flee the venue. She said her friend stepped over several dead people as they tried to flee the "scary" scene.

“I turned around and I looked and people just started running,” she said. "People were just running and falling and screaming," she said, adding that it seemed as if the shooting lasted for than a minute.

“It sounded like maybe 16 to 20 rounds,” Leonard said. "I had no idea of where it was coming from or where to run to."

Leonard was one of the throngs of people who were on the strip as gunfire erupted, killing more than 20 people and injuring more than 100. The bursts of what one witness described as "non-stop gunfire" sent people running for their lives and sparked confusion.

Another witness, Vincent Sager, said he mistook the shots for “fireworks,” quickly realized that they they were gunshots when he saw "someone run by me in blood,” he said.

Social media video showed witnesses as they scrambled to flee the scene as shots rang out. Some people were seen crouching on the ground, stumbling over each other, as others attempted to run.

Another witness said that the concert venue felt like a “kill box” because it was so hard for people to get out

http://abcnews.go.com/US/las-vegas-shooting-eyewitness-sounded-thousand-shots/story?id=50225345&cid=clicksource_4380645_2_hero_headlines_bsq_hed

As bursts of gunfire crackled in the air, people outside of the casino ducked and screamed.

"We're going to get trampled if we don't go," a bystander could be heard saying in a dramatic video of the incident. Some believed the shots were "fireworks."

Another witness, Jake Freeman, said he was standing on a nearby hotel rooftop when the shooting broke out.

“I had a bird’s-eye view” of the shooting Freeman said in a phone interview with ABC News. He said he saw ‘crowds of people running” as people “dropped to the ground.”

“At the moment we didn’t realized that they were being shot,” he said.

Update: At least two people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, police said.

The Las Vegas Police Department said that "one suspect is down" and they did not believe there were any more shooters, according to the department's Twitter account.

As ambulances and other first responders swarmed in to help, the gleaming Las Vegas strip shut down. Tourists hid in their hotel rooms. Flights headed into the McCarran International Airport airport were held elsewhere.

As bursts of gunfire crackled in the air, people outside of the casino ducked and screamed.

"We're going to get trampled if we don't go," a bystander could be heard saying in a dramatic video of the incident. Confusion appeared to abound as those outside fled the scene with another person saying "it's fireworks."

Officials at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas told ABC News that it had at least 20 victims with gunshot wounds, with the number expected to grow. The hospital did not provide information on the victims' conditions.

"Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip," the department said in a Twitter post early Monday. "Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time."

The final night of the Route 91 Harvest was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the shooting took place. One witness said they heard "nonstop gunfire."

The Las Vegas Police Department said people should avoid the area. Flights in and out of the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas have been temporarily halted due to the incident.

"Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now," Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said via Twitter.

http://abcnews.go.com/US/active-shooter-situation-las-vegas-police/story?id=50223240

Authorities are investigating reports of an active shooter situation near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, police said Monday.

Officials at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas told ABC News that it had at least 20 victims with gunshot wounds right now, with the number expected to grow. The hospital did not provide information on the victims' conditions.

"Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip," the department said in a Twitter post early Monday. "Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time."

The Las Vegas Police Department said people should avoid the area.

"They were firing from somewhere high, and they were unloading clip after clip after clip after clip," a witness told Nathan O'Neal, a reporter for a local news station, KSNV News. "It was hundreds of shots."

Witnesses near the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots. Reports at the scene indicate that multiple people are injured, according to ABC affiliate KNTV.