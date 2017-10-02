Survey suggests more economic growth ahead for Midwest - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Survey suggests more economic growth ahead for Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A monthly survey of business leaders suggests economic conditions are still improving for nine Midwest and Plains states.

A report released Monday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 58.2 in September from 57.5 in August and 56.1 in July. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says international sales, strong profit growth and low interest rates boosted the economic outlook among supply managers in the nine-state region.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

