Police seek hit-run driver who killed pedestrian in Omaha

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities are trying to find a driver whose pickup truck fatally struck a pedestrian in central Omaha.
        The accident occurred around 4:50 a.m. Monday. Officers dispatched to the scene found the injured man near the curb in the northbound lanes of 72nd Street.        

        Police say the man was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until relatives have been notified about his death.

