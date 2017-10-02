Dept. Of Corrections director announces $2500 hiring bonus to attract recruits

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Tom Petty was reportedly taken off of life support after he was found unconscious on Sunday.More >>
Tom Petty was reportedly taken off of life support after he was found unconscious on Sunday.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Update: When gunfire broke out on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday night, Michelle Leonard was in a booth near the main entrance of a concert that was taking place across the street from the Mandalay Bay Casino.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Update: When gunfire broke out on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday night, Michelle Leonard was in a booth near the main entrance of a concert that was taking place across the street from the Mandalay Bay Casino.More >>
Lincoln Police are on the look out for a man that robbed a Quick Shop on 56th and Holdrege around 3:20 Sunday morning. Police say the suspect robbed a clerk at gun point, and then got away with some cash. He then fled the scene oon foot. He's described as a light-skinned black male with freckles. LPD says he is around 6"0 tall and has a skinny-build. He was wearing a grey hoody and black bandana over his face at the time of the robbery. No arrests have been made in the case.More >>
Lincoln Police are on the look out for a man that robbed a Quick Shop on 56th and Holdrege around 3:20 Sunday morning. Police say the suspect robbed a clerk at gun point, and then got away with some cash. He then fled the scene oon foot. He's described as a light-skinned black male with freckles. LPD says he is around 6"0 tall and has a skinny-build. He was wearing a grey hoody and black bandana over his face at the time of the robbery. No arrests have been made in the case.More >>
Authorities are trying to find a driver whose pickup truck fatally struck a pedestrian in central Omaha.More >>
Authorities are trying to find a driver whose pickup truck fatally struck a pedestrian in central Omaha.More >>
Officials say they tightened security and further restricted prisoner movement after discovery of drug use by some inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.More >>
Officials say they tightened security and further restricted prisoner movement after discovery of drug use by some inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.More >>
Demonstrators say not enough is being done to improve conditions in state corrections facilities.More >>
Demonstrators say not enough is being done to improve conditions in state corrections facilities.More >>
Hundreds of bicyclists crowded outside The Hub Café Sunday morning.More >>
Hundreds of bicyclists crowded outside The Hub Café Sunday morning.More >>
Warm, windy with another chance for storms...More >>
Warm, windy with another chance for storms...More >>