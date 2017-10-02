BREAKING: Legendary musician Tom Petty dies at 66 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BREAKING: Legendary musician Tom Petty dies at 66

UPDATE: 

Rock legend and three-time Grammy award winner Tom Petty died Monday after suffering from cardiac arrest, CBS reports, citing the Los Angeles Police Department. He was 66 years old.

TMZ reports that Petty was found unconscious on Sunday night and rushed to the hospital. When he arrived at the hospital, it was determined that he had no brain activity and was pulled off life support on Monday.

Petty and his band, the Heartbreakers, just wrapped up a 50-plus show tour with three performances at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl just over a week ago. He was schedule to play two shows in New York City on Nov. 8 and 9.

Petty enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years. He earned his first hit in 1977 with "Breakdown," and went on to record other smash hits like "I Won't Back Down" and "Free Fallin'." Petty and the Heartbreakers also played the halftime show of Super Bowl XLII in 2008.

Five of Petty's albums with the Heartbreakers are certified gold, another five are certified platinum.

Tom Petty was reportedly taken off of life support after he was found unconscious in his California home on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the 66-year-old star was found in cardiac arrest, not breathing. 

His personal appearances manager told Fox News the office had “no comment at this time.”

The Florida native, who rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, has had a busy year. He’s been touring to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his band. Last week, he wrapped up a long leg of the tour with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, according to Forbes. 

