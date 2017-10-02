Ricketts plans Nebraska tour for 'Manufacturing Month - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ricketts plans Nebraska tour for 'Manufacturing Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to tour the state with business leaders and economic development officials after proclaiming October as ``Manufacturing Month.''

Ricketts issued the proclamation on Monday with officials from the Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council. Manufacturing is the state's second-largest industry, behind agriculture. It employs about 97,000 people.

Ricketts will make stops in Grand Island and Omaha on Tuesday; Sidney and Gering on Thursday; and Alliance, Holdrege Minden and Omaha on Friday.

Scott Volk, a vice president for MetalQuest in Hebron, says one of the greatest challenges manufacturers face is persuading young people to join the industry.

Joseph Young of the Nebraska Chamber says tax reform would also help the state's manufacturers.

