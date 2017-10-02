Ben Stille earns Big Ten Freshman of the week

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln – Nebraska linebacker Ben Stille was honored Monday by the Big Ten for his performance against Illinois, as he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Stille, a redshirt freshman from Ashland, Neb., shined with four tackles, including three tackles for loss, and his first career sack in Nebraska’s 28-6 win over Illinois. His three tackles for loss were the most by any Husker in 2017 and his five-yard sack in the first quarter helped NU hold Illinois to a field goal after they had first-and-goal at the NU 3-yard line. Stille’s performance helped limit Illinois to 199 total yards, while the six points allowed by the Blackshirts was their lowest in a road contest since 2006.

On the season, the 6-foot-5 linebacker has seven tackles in his two appearances, and shares NU’s team lead with four tackles for loss.

The Huskers return to action Saturday night, as they host No. 9 Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for shortly after 7 p.m. and the game will be carried nationally by BTN and on the IMG Husker Sports Radio Network.