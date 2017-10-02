Authorities cleared of wrongdoing in murder suspect's death - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities cleared of wrongdoing in murder suspect's death

Authorities cleared of wrongdoing in murder suspect's death

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) _ A grand jury has cleared law enforcement officers of any wrongdoing in the June 30 death of a Nebraska murder suspect.

A Colfax County grand jury deliberated for just a few minutes Friday before deciding no criminal charges would be filed in the incident.

Jurors found that 55-year-old Fidelgarin Valdez died of self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside his Schuyler apartment.

Law enforcement officers were serving an arrest warrant for Valdez when the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. on June 30. Valdez was wanted in connection with a June 27 homicide at the Schuyler Inn. Authorities say 33-year-old Janner Ramon Torres Diaz died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say testing showed that the same gun was used in both shootings.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nationwide outage prevents customers to make and receive calls

    Nationwide outage prevents customers to make and receive calls

    Nationwide outage prevents customers to make and receive calls

    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Many Verizon customers throughout the U.S. can't receive or make phone calls this morning. Verizon customer service representatives say they have a nationwide outage.They are hoping to have it fixed within an hour, but in case of emergencies. You'll still be about to make 911 calls. Customer service employees for Verizon wireless say if you switch to roaming under your phone settings it'll might help you with making a call.More >>
    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Many Verizon customers throughout the U.S. can't receive or make phone calls this morning. Verizon customer service representatives say they have a nationwide outage.They are hoping to have it fixed within an hour, but in case of emergencies. You'll still be about to make 911 calls. Customer service employees for Verizon wireless say if you switch to roaming under your phone settings it'll might help you with making a call.More >>

  • BREAKING: Legendary musician Tom Petty dies at 66

    BREAKING: Legendary musician Tom Petty dies at 66

    Tom Petty was reportedly taken off of life support after he was found unconscious on Sunday. 

    More >>

    Tom Petty was reportedly taken off of life support after he was found unconscious on Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.