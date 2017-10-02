Local reactions to Las Vegas shooting

Posted by KLKN.



Sunday night's tragedy happened more than a thousand miles away, but the reach extends back to Nebraska.

Former Husker baseball player Andrew Gudmunson was shot and injured by the gunman. He played for the Huskers in the mid 2000s and then transferred to North Dakota.. We're told he's had one surgery and is facing more.

Rochelle Dahlquist of Lincoln was in Vegas with her husband for their anniversary last night. She said they parked their car at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and walked around to see the town. She said when they returned, Jason Aldean was about to go on.



"As we drove out of the parking garage, we rolled our windows down to see if we could hear any of the country music playing," Dahlquist said. "And we heard whoever was on stage at that time say 'Las Vegas, are you ready for Jason Aldean?' So he was just getting ready to come on the stage at that point."



Dahlquist said they went to their hotel downtown and didn't hear about what happened until their son called them the next morning.

"It hits home when you turn on the news and you start seeing that all these people have died and it's just kind of a horrific thing," she said.

Don Wanek from Crete is in Vegas for a travel agent convention. He said after the convention, he and his wife wanted to go to the strip and see the lights.



"That's how we ended up two hotels away from where everything happened," Wanek said. "And as we got off the bus and started walking towards the hotel ,suddenly we heard shots being fired down the street a little bit. And people were running down the street, hollering 'get in the hotel,' so we just ran to the hotel until we figured out what was going on."



Wanek said they've mostly stayed in their hotel room since the shooting, and people are in shock.