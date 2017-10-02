Lincoln police to roll out safe zones for online transactions

"We don't want this to happen to anyone else."

A Lincoln woman speaks out after nearly being robbed while meeting someone for a sale she organized through Facebook.

"He grabs the phone from my hand and hands me money," Amanda Jajoo said. "Well I look at the money and its only $30."

It happened to Jajoo on Saturday.She's a long–time online seller, and has run into problems before, but never anything like this.

"I can't believe it happened to me because usually when I sell things I go through their Facebook and see what's going on," she said. "But this time I just didn't do my homework."

"We caution anyone who is meeting a stranger to make an online purchase: take a friend, do it during the daytime, do it in a public place and take your cell phone with you," Officer Angela Sands with the Lincoln Police Department said.

Jaajoo said those are all tips she did take to stay safe. She met the buyer in a grocery store parking lot during the day with her husband, but it still wasn't enough to avoid the risk that comes with meeting a stranger.

"That's something we see here," Sands said. "Its not uncommon to work these type of cases."

Lincoln Police say online scams have become more common with growing technology.

Just last week, 6 Omaha men reported being robbed at gunpoint when going to meet someone they connected with on a dating app.

And that's why officers have been working to create what's called swap spot, a designated area in Lincoln to meet and make exchanges under a watchful eye.

"The purpose of it is to create a safe space for people to make these kinds of exchanges whether it's buying or selling an item or a child custody exchange," Sands said.

Jajoo says for now, she's pulled everything she had posted for sale and doesn't know if she'll use Facebook to sell items ever again.

"Maybe, I don't know," she said. "Maybe just stick with E–bay."

LPD's swap spot program will be officially unveiled in more detail Tuesday morning.