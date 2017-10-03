Rock legend Tom Petty has died at 66

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Singer Tom Petty has died, ABC News has confirmed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in Malibu said they responded to the singer's Malibu home at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, and Petty was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest early Monday morning, according to Petty's family.

He was 66 years old.

Tom Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, released a statement late Monday on behalf of Petty's family saying the rocker had died. There were erroneous reports he had passed earlier in the day.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," the statement reads. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

Petty, who is best known for fronting the band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, decided to pursue music at the age of 17. The singer told grammys.com that he was inspired to become an artist after he saw the Beatles perform on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

"I had been a fan up to that point. But this was the thing that made me want to play music. You saw that it could be done," he said. "There could be a self-contained unit that wrote, recorded and sang songs. And it looked like they were having an awful lot of fun doing it."

