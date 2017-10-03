Free AARP meeting to educate 50 to 64 year olds about health insurance

Free AARP meeting to educate 50 to 64 year olds about health ins - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

The organization AARP is holding meetings throughout our state to discuss health care reform. In Lincoln it's taking place on Wednesday, October 11th at the Cornhusker Hotel. The conference is free and it's from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Directors of this program say the meeting is aimed at people who do not have employer health insurance and are eligible for plans through the affordable care act.


The annual open enrollment period for next year's health plans starts on November 1st and ends December 15th.

