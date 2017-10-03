Super C clerk robbed at gunpoint

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



Lincoln Police are busy this morning searching for another armed robbery suspect. Officers responded to the Super C at 10th and High just before 10 o'clock last night. They say a man with his face covered wearing a baggy sweater walked in and pointed a gun at the clerk. He then demanded alcohol and cigarettes before taking off in an unknown direction.



No one was injured and police are investigating at this time.