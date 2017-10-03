Two people robbed at gun point in a Kwik Shop - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two people robbed at gun point in a Kwik Shop

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Police responded to a second robbery just after 6 this morning at the Kwik Shop at 27th and W.
Authorities say a man about 5'7 wearing baggy clothes, walked in the store; showed a sliver handgun, and took two customer's wallets and cash from the register before taking off.

Police are trying to determine if these two robberies are related.

