Troopers seize 20 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Headquarters Troop – Lincoln seized 20.2 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.5 pounds of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred around 11:20 a.m. Monday, October 2, when Troopers stopped a 2017 Kia Sorento for traveling at 87 miles per hour near mile marker 379 in Seward County.

After conversations with the driver, NSP determined there was probable cause for a search of the vehicle.

Troopers discovered 20 packages of methamphetamine, totaling 20.2 pounds, and seven packages of high grade marijuana, totaling 4.5 pounds.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $225,000.

The driver, Sean David Kramer, 45, of Prescott, Arizona, was arrested and lodged in Seward County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp.