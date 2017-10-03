City's fire protection rating upgraded to Class 2

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Lincoln Fire & Rescue

Insurance Services Office (ISO) has notified the City that its fire protection rating will be upgraded from Class 3 to Class 2, effective January 1, 2018. For some consumers, this may reduce home insurance rates. The City has had a Class 3 rating since 1974.

"The improved rating represents the City's continued commitment to provide the most effective and efficient services to our citizens," said Fire Chief Michael Despain. "While the potential insurance savings will vary by household, we encourage residents to contact their insurance providers to ensure they are aware of the upgraded classification."

ISO is the leading supplier of statistical, underwriting and actuarial information to the property/casualty insurance industry and is used by most insurers to calculate the premiums for residential, commercial and industrial subscribers. More information is available at iso.com.

ISO objectively reviews the fire protection capabilities of communities and assigns a Public Protection Classification (PPC) number from 1 (exemplary) to 10 (does not meet minimum recognition criteria). ISO evaluates a community about once every 10 years or when major department changes occur.

The ISO Fire Suppression Rating Schedule gives credit to three major features of an area's fire protection system: the communities communications, fire protection and water systems. The City of Lincoln received excellent ratings for it's communications and water systems, and moderate ratings for its fire department capabilities.

Out of over 48,000 fire protection areas in the nation, about 1.393 or less that three percent have a Class 2 or better rating, ad 12 of those are in Nebraska.

For more information on Lincoln Fire and Rescue, visit fire.lincoln.ne.gov