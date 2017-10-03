2-alarm fire closes Lazlo's Downtown

Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a 2-alarm fire at Lazlo's in the Haymarket Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 10:30. According to Lincoln Fire Chief Michael Despain, the blaze was confined to a chimney area that vents one of the restaurant's wood fire ovens.

"There was fire and smoke on the roof line and the flames were shooting up about 10 feet, which is unusual," Despain said.

Additional crews were called in because officials were worried the fire possibly spread throughout the roof. The Lazlo's building has seen remodels before modern building codes, so it has several layers of roofing.

"[Crews] have to be careful because in any of those layers there could be extension," Despain said. "And so it can be very dangerous for a fire fighter."

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was able to contain the fire before it spread to other businesses. Lazlo's will be closed for the remainder of Tuesday, and possibly into Wednesday or longer.

The Lancaster Health Department was called out to inspect the restaurant because significant smoke was inside the building. Despain said all food will have to be thrown away.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. Despain said it could be electrical, or it could have stemmed from build-up in the vent. Damage estimates are also not known, although it's likely at least $20,000-50,000 was lost in appliances alone.

