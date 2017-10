Campy, Clever, Comical and Creative! This hilarious live stage show takes all the elements of the cult classic films and combines them for one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time! Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day!

Evil Dead The Musical runs from October 26-November 12 at the TADA Theatre. See all run dates including special show and Halloween show at www.tadatheatre.info – this show contains adult language and zombies.

See below for information and rules to register for a chance to win two vouchers to see a show. Vouchers can be exchanged for show tickets.