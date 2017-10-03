Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

Creighton's Marysa Wilkinson Named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week; Dimke Named to Honor Roll

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball senior Marysa Wilkinson has been named the BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week. It's the second honor this season the middle blocker from Lincoln, joining her recognition on August 29th.



In addition to 3.17 kills per set on .444 hitting, Marysa Wilkinson averaged 1.67 blocks per set as Creighton swept matches at both Seton Hall and St. John's last weekend. Wilkinson's 10 blocks were twice as many as Creighton's opponents, combined, on the weekend.



She began her weekend with 13 kills in 20 swings, hitting .600, as Creighton swept Seton Hall. She added two blocks and a pair of digs.



On Saturday at St. John's, Wilkinson tied her career-high with eight blocks while also providing six kills on .250 hitting. Her sixth kill gave Creighton a 23-17 lead in the third set and made her the 13th Bluejay in school history to reach 1,000 career kills.



Wilkinson's senior teammate, Lydia Dimke, earned a spot on the BIG EAST's weekly honor roll, after averaging 12.33 assists, 2.00 kills, 1.83 digs and 1.33 blocks per set while hitting .579.



On Friday, Dimke had 37 assists, six digs, five kills, two blocks and hit .571 as Creighton swept Seton Hall. She followed that up with 37 assists, seven kills, six blocks and five digs on .583 hitting. Her six blocks tied a career-best while her seven kills equaled a season-high.



For the weekend, Dimke had 12 kills in 19 swings against just one error and set her team to .362 hitting overall.



Creighton (11-4, 4-0 BIG EAST) returns to action on Thursday with a 7 pm match at league-leading Marquette (11-5, 5-0 BIG EAST).