LPD investigating robbery at Lincoln bank

The Lincoln Police Department confirmed to Channel 8 Eyewitness News Tuesday afternoon that the Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 2501 South 48th Street was robbed. 

Police have one person in custody. 

Due to the investigation, this is all the information they are releasing at this time. 

