PINK coming to the PBA, register for a chance to win tickets

PINK coming to the Pinnacle Bank Arena March 6 and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, channel 8 KLKN-TV is giving away five pairs of tickets to see the show. To register for a chance to win tickets, use the online entry form below. You will also find complete contest rules below.

Official Rules

No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Nebraska age 18 and older, living within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area, with a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued identification card.

One winner per household during this contest

Contest starts 10/9/2017 and ends at 11:59 PM on 10/15/2017.

Here's How to Enter:

Fill out and submit the official entry form on www.klkntv.com or at the bottom of this page.

Entries:

All entries must include: Name, address, day phone and evening phone, age and email address

All entries become the property of the sponsors and are non returnable.

Only one entry per unique email address. Duplicates will be removed from the drawing.

Deadline:

The deadline for entries is 11:59 PM on October 15, 2017

Prize:

2 Tickets to see PINK on March 6 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Five pairs of tickets will be awarded to five winners. Winners must pick up tickets in person within 60 days of being notified..

Random Drawing:

The random drawing will be held to determine the five winners. The first five names drawn will win.

A representative appointed by the KLKN-TV promotional staff will select the entries from all entries received.

Odds of winning:

Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. If 500 entries are received then each entry has a 1 in 100 chance of winning during the contest period.

Value:

The value of two tickets is $150 not including tax based upon the published rate from the arena.

All prizewinners will be notified by email. Prize will not be awarded if the event is canceled for any reason. Winners will be required to present a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued ID for identification purposes.

Eligibility:

Entrants must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area as defined by the Nielsen Company. Anyone receiving Channel 8 KLKN-TV in their place of residence via antenna, cable TV and/or satellite TV is eligible. Those living in surrounding DMA's, Omaha, Topeka, and Sioux City are not eligible to win. Employees, members of employees immediate family, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, as well as associated advertising, promotional agencies and competing media are not eligible to participate.

Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be considered consent of having your name, likeness, and voice used (without further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners and their guests, by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employees, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.