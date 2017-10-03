Grace University in Omaha to close at end of school year

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say Grace University in Omaha will end academic operations at the end of the school year in spring.

On Tuesday university CEO Bill Bauhard blamed financial struggles and significant declines in new undergraduate student enrollment over the past few years.

The private Christian college was founded in 1943. This year's enrollment is just under 300 students, including undergraduate, graduate and adult degree completion students.