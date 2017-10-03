Thurston County receives 'Livestock Friendly' designation - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

PENDER, Neb. (AP) _ Thurston County in northeast Nebraska has received the state's ``Livestock Friendly'' designation for its support of the industry.

It's the 43rd county statewide to participate in the program administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The office of Lt. Gov. Mike Foley announced the designation on Tuesday.

The program gives counties an extra promotional tool to encourage the expansion of livestock operations and attract new agricultural businesses.

Counties that wish to receive the designation must hold a public hearing, and the county board must pass a resolution to apply. A completed application must be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
 

