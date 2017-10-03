Duffle Bag Drive for CEDARS

CEDARS is collecting duffle bags for kids.



They're asking for people to donate new duffle bags. You can drop them off at their main location at 66th and Pioneers.

You can also drop them off at any West Gate Bank, RE/MAX, and the Nebraska Title Company.

"Unfortunately, kids come to us with some belongings but, often times, they have nothing to carry their belongings in. It's a basic matter of dignity for a child to have something to put their belongings - that are so important in a difficult time - in something cool like a duffle bag," says Jim Blue, President and CEO of CEDARS.

The bag drive goes thru Sunday, October 8th. CEDARS is gladly accepting cash donations as well.