Plattsmouth Community Schools Cancels Class Oct 4 After A Threat

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

If you have a child who attends Plattsmouth Community Schools here's a story you wont want to miss. There is no school today Wednesday October 4th, after instruction from police. This decision came after someone posted a threat on social media about possibly shooting up the school.

Police say they believe this is a credible threat. For safety precautions; all Plattsmouth Community Schools will be closed . Officers have contacted one of the potential suspects. An investigation is still taking place. As of now there is not an expected day and time when classes will resume.



We'll continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated.