Plattsmouth schools re-open after threat Tuesday night

Update:

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb.-Plattsmouth Community Schools says the shooting threat investigation has been completed and one student has been removed from school. Classes will resume for students on Thursday.

Tuesday night, the district and authorities were alerted that a threat was made against the Plattsmouth Middle School on social media. Authorities deemed it a credible threat and classes were canceled for all schools.

Since the investigation is complete, the findings have been turned over to the Cass County Attorney's Office.

Neither the district nor authorities have released much detail as to who was behind the threat or if anyone else was involved.

The district says all regularly scheduled activities will continue Wednesday, and there will be a greater law enforcement presence when classes resume on Thursday.

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) _ An eastern Nebraska school district has canceled all classes for Wednesday, citing a threat posted on social media.



Plattsmouth Community School District Superintendent Richard Hasty says that, based on information from law enforcement, the threat about a shooting Wednesday at Plattsmouth Middle School appears credible. Hasty says officers have contacted one but not all of the suspects connected to the threats.



Elsewhere, classes in a suburban Des Moines district have been scheduled to Wednesday after being closed Tuesday because of threats texted to parents and others on Monday night. Johnston Community School District officials say classes will be delayed two hours Wednesday so school buildings can be checked.