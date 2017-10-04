Weather service confirms eastern Nebraska twister

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

ST. EDWARD, Neb. (AP)

Authorities have confirmed a tornado that damaged a farmstead in eastern Nebraska.

The National Weather Service says the twister touched down at 11:42 p.m. Monday about 4 miles (7 kilometers) northwest of St. Edward in Boone County. The service says it damaged grain bins, a small outbuilding, trees and crops before lifting a minute later.

No injuries have been reported.

It was rated an EF-0 tornado, with peak winds of 85 mph.