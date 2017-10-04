Lincoln Police: Investigators were surveilling bank during robbery

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com If you have a child who attends Plattsmouth Community Schools here's a story you wont want to miss. There is no school today, after instruction from police. This decision came after someone posted a threat on social media about possibly shooting up the school. Police say they believe this is a credible threat. For safety precautions; all Plattsmouth Community Schools will be closed today. Officers have contacted one of the potential su...More >>
The city approved the South Beltway Project in May, after issues with funding the past. Tuesday they presented their plan to the public, making it one step closer to reality. They presented the plan to a packed house at the Sesostris Shrine Center. Khalil Jaber of the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation says, "We're here to share information about the latest modifications, that we did to this highway and our design, and we need to get input from the public, regarding what t...More >>
According to scanner reports, Lincoln Fire & Rescue are fighting a fire at Lazlo's Brewery.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a tornado that damaged a farmstead in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Ten of the victims who died in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night have been identified.More >>
Police have one person in custody.More >>
Troopers discovered 20 packages of methamphetamine, totaling 20.2 pounds, and seven packages of high grade marijuana, totaling 4.5 pounds.More >>
He spoke to people at Bryan East Campus about mental illness.More >>
Mostly cloudy & cool today with a light wind...More >>
