NEB WBB: San Juan Shootout Moves to Daytona Beach

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Official San Juan Shootout Relocation Announcement from Sports Tours International:

San Juan Shootout Moves to Daytona Beach

Lincoln - The Nebraska women's basketball team experienced a change of its Thanksgiving tournament plans, as Sports Tours International announced the move of the 2017 San Juan Shootout from Puerto Rico to Daytona Beach, Fla. The move was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 4, following recent damage to the infrastructure in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria.

In addition to the location change from the Mario Morales Coliseum in Puerto Rico to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, the dates of Nebraska's tournament games against Buffalo and Coastal Carolina also changed. Nebraska will open the tournament with Buffalo on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, at 3:15 p.m. (CT), before closing the tournament on Friday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. (CT) against Coastal Carolina.

The Ocean Center is in downtown and also hosts the Daytona Beach Shootout in December.

“After listening to our employees and partners at Mario Morales Coliseum, Charter Coach and the Intercontinental Hotel, we have decided to move the San Juan Shootout to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida,” Sport Tours President Lee Frederick said. “They are not confident that our event can be run in November at the high level we all expect.”

The field for the 2017 San Juan Shootout includes Coastal Carolina, North Texas, Buffalo, Nebraska, Detroit and Clemson. Fans who purchased travel packages to Puerto Rico will receive a full refund. Ticket and hotel booking information for the relocated event in Daytona Beach is forthcoming.

The new schedule for the tournament is below.

2017 San Juan Shootout

Ocean Center - Daytona Beach, Florida

Thursday, November 23

1 p.m. - Coastal Carolina vs. North Texas

3:15 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Nebraska

5:30 p.m. - Detroit vs. Clemson

Friday, November 24

1 p.m. - Nebraska vs. Coastal Carolina

3:15 p.m. - North Texas vs. Detroit

5:30 p.m. - Clemson vs. Buffalo

All times Central