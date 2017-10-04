Lawsuit says canceled funding led to harassment by sheriffs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Two Nebraska Crime Commission employees say in a lawsuit that two western Nebraska sheriffs and a police chief harassed them after grant funding was denied for an anti-drug task force in the area.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court by Lisa Stamm and Vanessa Humaran. It says officials using state criminal databases checked the two out in an attempt to discredit and harass them. The two were involved in denying more funding for the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group.

The lawsuit names Cheyenne County Sheriff John Jenson, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer. Spencer declined to comment Wednesday. The two other men didn't immediately returned calls.

Stamm and Humaran are seeking a jury trial and unspecified amounts for damages.