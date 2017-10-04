SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump visits victims in Las Vegas - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump visits victims in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

President Trump and the First Lady are in Las Vegas following Sunday night's mass shooting.

They are meeting with the victims, victim's families and first responders.

Watch on Channel 8 or ABC News Online at www.abcnews.go.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.