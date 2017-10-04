Excellence in Education: Helping kids walk to school safely

Plattsmouth Community Schools says the shooting threat investigation has been completed and one student has been removed from school.More >>
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister released more information about Tuesday afternoon's robbery at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank on 48th and Normal.More >>
The Las Vegas tragedy is affecting so many people all over the nation including a Hastings man who experienced this tragic event.More >>
Two Nebraska Crime Commission employees say in a lawsuit that two western Nebraska sheriffs and a police chief harassed them after grant funding was denied for an anti-drug task force in the area.More >>
The city approved the South Beltway Project in May, after issues with funding the past. Tuesday they presented their plan to the public, making it one step closer to reality. They presented the plan to a packed house at the Sesostris Shrine Center. Khalil Jaber of the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation says, "We're here to share information about the latest modifications, that we did to this highway and our design, and we need to get input from the public, regarding what t...More >>
Ten of the victims who died in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night have been identified.More >>
According to scanner reports, Lincoln Fire & Rescue are fighting a fire at Lazlo's Brewery.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a tornado that damaged a farmstead in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Police say a person crossing a midtown Omaha street in a crosswalk has died after being hit by a pickup truck.More >>
WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.More >>
