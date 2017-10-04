Excellence in Education: Helping kids walk to school safely

Today is international walk to school day.

Kids at Saratoga Elementary visited 4 safety stations to learn how to do it safely.

It was a fun event; reminding them exercise is important, but so is doing it safely, especially during busy commute times.

"The students got to go to different stations. They practiced crossing the street here on this busy street; they got to sit in a FedEx van and just notice how the driver can't see everything around them when they're close to them. We had some physical activities and some computer activities. I feel this day was important because we really are surrounded by some busy streets, and we just need to keep our kids safe," says Annette Bushaw, Saratoga Elementary Principal.

On a side note, drivers please be aware of the kids who are walking or riding their bikes to school. Also, watch out for the school zones, when the speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour.