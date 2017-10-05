LPD Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Near South

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Near South neighborhood.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Garfield Street between 20th and 25th.

Officers received multiple calls of shots fired in the area, before receiving another call of a man shot in the leg.

"After officers arrived, they immediately applied a tourniquet to help control the bleeding," LPD Captain Ryan Dale said to Channel 8 Eyewitness News reporter Fahima Paghmani.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

"Officers are still trying to determine exactly where the incident occurred," said Capt. Dale

Right now, police do not have a description of the suspect or the getaway vehicle. If you have any information on this case, please call police.