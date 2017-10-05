Two Hospitalized After Morning Crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Two people were sent to the hospital this morning after a Northwest Lincoln crash.

It happened around 6:45 at the intersection of NW 31st & N Park Rd, just north of the airport.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived to two SUVs that had been involved in a t-bone crash. Crews did have to extricate one person from one vehicle. Both patients were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lincoln Police say they do not know who was at fault and the crash is still under investigation.