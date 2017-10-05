Authorities say 1 person killed, 2 injured in highway crash

Lincoln Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Near South neighborhood.More >>
The Las Vegas tragedy is affecting so many people all over the nation including a Hastings man who experienced this tragic event.More >>
Lincoln Police are busy this morning searching for another armed robbery suspect.More >>
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister released more information about Tuesday afternoon's robbery at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank on 48th and Normal.More >>
Police say a person crossing a midtown Omaha street in a crosswalk has died after being hit by a pickup truck.More >>
Ten of the victims who died in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night have been identified.More >>
Two Nebraska Crime Commission employees say in a lawsuit that two western Nebraska sheriffs and a police chief harassed them after grant funding was denied for an anti-drug task force in the area.More >>
Demonstrators say not enough is being done to improve conditions in state corrections facilities.More >>
Plattsmouth Community Schools says the shooting threat investigation has been completed and one student has been removed from school.More >>
