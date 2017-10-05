Authorities say 1 person killed, 2 injured in highway crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say one person was killed and two were injured during a collision in southern Sarpy County.

The accident was reported a little before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, about a mile (2 kilometers) north of the Platte River on Nebraska Highway 50.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says northbound and southbound vehicles collided, killing a 15-year-old passenger in the southbound vehicle. The two drivers were taken to hospitals.        

The names of those involved haven't been released. The collision is being investigated.

