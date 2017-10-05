UPDATE: Authorities say 1 person killed, 2 injured in highway crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The names of the three females involved in the accident are as follows:

Northbound white Ford Fusion driven by 22 year old Paige Seaton from Omaha, Nebraska.

Southbound white Ford Fusion driven by 48 year old Elisa Linscott from Eagle, Nebraska.

Front seat passenger in southbound white Ford Fusion 15 year old Alexandra Linscott from Eagle, Nebraska. Alexandra Linscott died at the scene of the accident. She was a sophomore at Waverly High School in Waverly, Nebraska.

There were no other individuals or vehicle involved in this accident.

The events of this accident are still under investigation by deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and members of the South Metro Crash Response Team. Investigators will be determining if alcohol was a factor in this accident.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

