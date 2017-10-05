Cirque Italia makes it way to Lincoln

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

If you're looking for something fun to do for the next 4 days.. Well America's First Water Circus is in town. Cirque Italia kicks off today at the Lancaster Event Center and goes through Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Event coordinators say they have face painting, food, and a gift shop. This is their first show in the capital city; Cirque Italia is offering deals.

Media Manager, Chris Morrell says, "Family is a big thing here and we like to make it very affordable for families to come and see our show.. Children under three are free."

If you're interested in going to any of the shows; here's a list of prices and times for the show.

Thursday, Oct 5 ~ 7:30pm

Friday, Oct 6 ~ 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct 7 ~ 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm

Sunday, Oct 8 ~ 1:30pm, 4:30pm

Reserved seating:

Level 1: $45-50

Level 2: $15-40

Level 3: $10-25

One FREE child (ages 2-12) with every regular full price adult admission ticket in levels 2 & 3.