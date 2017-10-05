P!NK coming to PBA

Lincoln Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Near South neighborhood.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Near South neighborhood.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital this morning after a Northwest Lincoln crash.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital this morning after a Northwest Lincoln crash.More >>
Authorities say one person was killed and two were injured during a collision in southern Sarpy County.More >>
Authorities say one person was killed and two were injured during a collision in southern Sarpy County.More >>
The Las Vegas tragedy is affecting so many people all over the nation including a Hastings man who experienced this tragic event.More >>
The Las Vegas tragedy is affecting so many people all over the nation including a Hastings man who experienced this tragic event.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com If you're looking for something fun to do for the next 4 days.. Well America's First Water Circus is in town. Cirque Italia kicks off today at the Lancaster Event Center and goes through Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Event coordinators say they have face painting, food, and a gift shop. This is their first show in the capital city; Cirque Italia is offering deals. Media Man...More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com If you're looking for something fun to do for the next 4 days.. Well America's First Water Circus is in town. Cirque Italia kicks off today at the Lancaster Event Center and goes through Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Event coordinators say they have face painting, food, and a gift shop. This is their first show in the capital city; Cirque Italia is offering deals. Media Man...More >>
Lincoln Police are busy this morning searching for another armed robbery suspect.More >>
Lincoln Police are busy this morning searching for another armed robbery suspect.More >>
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister released more information about Tuesday afternoon's robbery at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank on 48th and Normal.More >>
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister released more information about Tuesday afternoon's robbery at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank on 48th and Normal.More >>
Police say a person crossing a midtown Omaha street in a crosswalk has died after being hit by a pickup truck.More >>
Police say a person crossing a midtown Omaha street in a crosswalk has died after being hit by a pickup truck.More >>
Ten of the victims who died in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night have been identified.More >>
Ten of the victims who died in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night have been identified.More >>
Two Nebraska Crime Commission employees say in a lawsuit that two western Nebraska sheriffs and a police chief harassed them after grant funding was denied for an anti-drug task force in the area.More >>
Two Nebraska Crime Commission employees say in a lawsuit that two western Nebraska sheriffs and a police chief harassed them after grant funding was denied for an anti-drug task force in the area.More >>
Several rounds of scattered showers & storms begin today...More >>
Several rounds of scattered showers & storms begin today...More >>