Lincoln man dies in motorcycle accident in Butler County

Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Press Release from Butler County Sheriff

On Thursday, October 5, 2017 at approximately 7:17 a.m., The Butler County Sheriff's Department responded to a Semi/Motorcycle fatality on Highway 81 an 32 Road.  The motorcycle driven by Arez M. Karim, 26, of Lincoln, NE was northbound on Highway 81 and was struck by the semi traveling southbound on Highway 81, driven by Jeremy Root, 30 of Hastings, NE.  The semi crossed over the center line and struck the motorcycle head on.  Karim died from his injuries.

This accident was investigated by the Butler and Polk County Sheriff's Departments and the Nebraska State Patrol.  Alcohol was not a factor.  Seatbelt usage is unknown at this time and weather is suspected to be a factor. 

