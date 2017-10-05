New Help Center to change how Mission provides services

Posted by KLKN.

The People's City Mission's new Help Center at 68th and O Streets is a larger facility that they say will change how much they are able to help those in need.

Mission CEO Pastor Tom Barber said the nicer, cleaner look will improve the morale of their clients.



"What happens with a lot of giveaways: you go, but you feel bad about it and it can be a place that doesn't look very good and it affects your self–esteem," Barber said. "But when you go to a really nice place...suddenly, you feel better about who you are, like you're not somebody bad."



The new location also provides the Mission with more than 25,000 extra square feet to work with. They say the extra space not only allows them to offer a wider variety of items, but for their recycling operation as well--which, they say, has been growing every year.



"In most cities around the country, people have thrift stores," Barber said. "And what they do is sell the better stuff and what they can't sell they give away to people in need. We sort of reversed that and said, 'we're going to give away the best stuff and what we can't give away, we're going to recycle.' And we actually make more money and see more people doing it that way than we did when we had our thrift store years ago."



Barber said the recycling allows them to give away goods for free and also helps fund their operation. They hope in the near future, it will finance it entirely.



Barber also said they want to expand the number of donation drop boxes they have out to other communities near Lincoln.