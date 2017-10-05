Excellence in Education: UNL Agriculture Career Fair

Thursday, UNL showed there's still plenty of career opportunity in agriculture.

The UNL College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources held their largest career fair ever, with over 100 employers participating. The fair gave some of the country's top ag employers the chance to network with students and recruit for full-time work and internships.

"I think it's primarily important to be here at this career fair. I know Nebraska has a really good agricultural program here. We want to obviously attract top talent here for potential positions at Hormel, so we have a lot of plants and facilities that students would have an opportunity to go to," says Hunter Pagel, Hormel Foods.

The College of Agriculture says in addition to Thursday's career fair, more than 40 employers will being doing 200 interviews tomorrow.